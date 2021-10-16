Maoist party releases RK’s funeral pictures

Hyderabad: The outlawed Maoist party have released the images of the funeral ceremony of their top leader RK Alias Akkiraju Haragopal, who died of illness in Chhattisgarh forests. The purported pictures were circulated on social media.

The ceremony was held between Pamedu- Kondapalli areas near Chattisgarh- Telangana border. A huge number of maoists reportedly took part in the ceremony and paid their tributes to the deceased leader. They also put up a red flag on the dead body of RK.

RK hailed from Tumrukota village of Rentachinthala mandal of Guntur district. He was suffering from diabetes, joint pains and kidney disease and breathed his last in Bijapur of Chattisgarh on Thursday morning.

He was working as the central committee member of the Maoists and was discharging his responsibilities as the incharge of Andhra Odisha Border (AOB).

RK joined the Maoist party 38 years back. He also attended the discussions held by the then AP government with the Maoists in the year 2004 as the representative of Andhra state committee.

People attending the funeral of Maoist leader Akkiraju Haragopal