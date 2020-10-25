Maoists kill their courier in Telangana: Police

Hyderabad: Maoists on Sunday allegedly killed a man, who was their courier, after holding him in captivity for ten days in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, police said.

The deceased, identified as Eeshwar from the neighbouring Mulugu district, was strangulated to death, Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said, adding that the body was found in the Charla forest area.

“According to the information we received, the deceased was working for the ultras. According to his family members, he was being pressured by the Maoists to execute other works, which he refused to do,” the police official told PTI.

He said Eeshwar was held captive by the extremists for the last ten days.

The reason for the death is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is on, he added.

Source: PTI