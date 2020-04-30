Mapmygenome launches Genomepatri™ Immunity focusing on COVID-19

Hyderabad: Mapmygenome announces the launch of a new product Genomepatri™Immunity.

Genomepatri™Immunity contains genetic risk factors for an array of immune system diseases along with some lifestyle diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and other comorbidities that affect overall health status and immune function and thus, the severity of symptoms/infection. The report also includes a person’s genetic response to a variety of drugs including antivirals and antifungals, and levels of various vitamins and minerals.

Mapmygenome CEO Anu Acharya said, “The Genomepatri Immunity report is a result of extensive hours of hard work put in by our expert team. While this is not a diagnostic test, we see its tremendous potential in the prevention and improving patient outcomes. A good immune response is key in defeating COVID-19. Genomepatri Immunity is intended to enable us to strengthen ourselves and fight COVID-19 and other diseases better. The report also covers how we respond to drugs that may be used during treatment and that will be very useful to treating physicians.”

Genetic factors related to immunity play a very important role in SARS-CoV pathogenesis and many genes have been tested for their association with infection. Inter-individual variation in coronavirus susceptibility may be caused by polymorphisms (small variations) in genes. Carriers of certain genetic variants are more likely to suffer from severe coronavirus infection. This report helps individuals in self-isolation watch out for the earliest presenting symptoms if exposed to the virus. Medical professionals can identify patients at risk for cytokine storms and use the pharmacogenomics information to devise personalized treatment plans.

Mapmygenome’s current Genomepatri customers have already received a free COVID-19 Immunity and Risk panel report. This report contains SARS-CoV susceptibility and severity (cytokine storm) and predicts genetic predisposition to immunity associated disease risk factors, nutrition elements such as Zinc and Vitamin levels as well as response to medications such as Chloroquine and Abacavir.

