‘Maradona defined an era & brought joy, inspiration to millions’

New Delhi, Nov 26 : The sports fraternity has come together in unison to mourn the loss of legendary Argentinean footballer Diego Maradona.

Maradona, who led Argentina to victory at the 1986 FIFA World Cup and was widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, died on Wednesday due to cardio-respiratory arrest at his home in the Tigre district on the northern outskirts of Buenos Aires.

“Such a sad news of the passing of an icon and a legend. A man who defined an era and brought joy and inspiration to many millions around the world. Rest in peace Diego Maradona,” tweeted Kumar Sangakkara.

“The Hand of God, Maradona has left us. In 86, we both won our championships. They use to compare the two of us. He was one of my hero’s and a friend. I respected him so much. He will be greatly missed,” tweeted former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

“One of the greatest icons of the game Diego Maradona passes away, a very sad day for world sports. Condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers,” said VVS Laxman.

“Arguably one of the greatest sportsman of all time. Saddened to hear about the passing away of the great Diego Maradona. My heartfelt condolences to his family,” said Virender Sehwag.

David Beckham also took to Instagram to share his picture with Maradona and wrote: “A sad day for Argentina and a sad day for football as we celebrate the greatness of what this man gave us… Someone that played with passion, spirit and was nothing less than a pure genius… I was so excited to meet Diego and we will all miss him Rest in peace.”

“So sad to hear the passing of Diego Maradona and one of the greatest footballers. RIP LEGEND,” wrote Chaminda Vaas.

Maradona was particularly well-known for the two goals he scored against England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final. One was later voted “Goal of the Century”, while the other is generally referred to as the “Hand of God”, a reference to the fact that the goal should have been disallowed for handball.

“So sad to hear about legendary Diego Maradona passing away. Always been a huge inspiration for all sportsmen. His legacy will always stay,” wrote Shoaib Akhtar on the micro-blogging website.

“I grew up watching football in the 80s and there was only one man that had me awestruck and that was the GREATEST Diego Maradona! Sad day for all of us hearing about your passing. Rest in Glory… you were the BEST! #goat,” said Brian Lara in an Instagram post.

“The man has left us. His magic, madness and legend never will,” tweeted Sunil Chhetri.

“Not many in sport can say they inspired a generation … But the greatest inspire many generations … That’s exactly what Diego Maradona did … THE GREATEST … RIPDiego,” said Michael Vaughan.

“Really sad to hear of the passing away of the legendary Maradona. He truly lived life king size & by his rules and set benchmarks on the field and off it too. RIP my friend. You will be missed,” tweeted Yuvraj Singh.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.