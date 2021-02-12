Marc Llistosella to head Tata Motors from July

Mumbai, Feb 12 : Automobile major Tata Motors on Friday announced that experienced automotive executive, Marc Llistosella, has been appointed as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director from July 1, 2021.

Llistosella was most recently the President and CEO of Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and Head of Daimler Trucks in Asia.

He was earlier the MD and CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd.

Llistosella succeeds Guenter Butschek, who has informed his desire to relocate to Germany at the end of the contract for personal reasons.

Tata Motors Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said: “Marc is an experienced automotive business leader with deep knowledge and expertise in Commercial Vehicles over his illustrious career and has extensive operational experience in India.”

“Marc will bring this experience to take the Tata Motors Indian business to even greater heights.”

