Marijuana smuggling racket busted, 4 held

Hyderabad: Task Force of Hyderabad City Police busted a racket of Marijuana smuggling and seized Narcotic substances worth lacs of rupees.

DCP of Task Force, Radha Krishan Rao told that the Kingpin of the gang, K Nagaraju (26) was selling the contraband with the help of his 3 companions P Chenna Rao, M Durga Babu and G Narsimha. The DGP told that they used to cultivate Marijuana in the forest areas of Orissa. They used to transport it to Hyderabad and were selling it at the rate of Rs 1500 per kilo.

The local smugglers of the narcotic drugs were selling the same at the rate of 7,000 to the customers. On receiving a tip of marijuana smuggling and sale, Task Force of Hyderabad City police arrested 4 persons and seized 96 kilos of Marijuana from their possession which is valued at Rs 6.70 lac in the open market. The police have also seized 3 mobile phones from their possession.