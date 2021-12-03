Marilyn Manson loses Grammy nomination

Washington: Disgraced musician Marilyn Manson has lost one of two previously announced nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards.

Manson was removed as a Grammy nominee in an updated list published by the Recording Academy on the Grammys’ website on Thursday.

The reason for his removal was not cited on the list, but a source close to the situation told The Hollywood Reporter it was a procedural update as Manson is not a writer on the song he was previously nominated for.

The musician, who has been embroiled in a number of sexual assault lawsuits, was nominated in the best rap song category alongside Kanye West and Jay-Z for the ‘Donda’ rapper’s single ‘Jail’.

In addition to the best rap song category, Manson received a second ‘Donda’ nomination alongside a list of artists for album of the year as a featured artist and a songwriter. That nomination, according to the Grammys’ site, still stands.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the musician is currently being investigated by Los Angeles authorities on accusations of sexual assault made by a number of women. Most recently, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy Eva Jimenez confirmed a search warrant was served on Manson’s home.

The LA sheriff’s department first announced that detectives were investigating Manson over reports of domestic violence in February, relating to incidents that allegedly took place between 2009 and 2011 in West Hollywood.

This was the same month Manson’s former fiancee and ‘Westworld’ actor Evan Rachel Wood publicly identified him as her abuser in an Instagram post.

‘Game of Thrones’ actor Esme Bianco has also sued Manson in federal court. She alleged sexual, physical and emotional abuse and stated that the rocker also violated human trafficking laws by bringing her to California from England for roles in music videos and movies that never materialised.

Manson previously appeared alongside West and singer Justin Bieber at one of Kanye West’s Sunday Service events.

Manson, who emerged on the music scene in the 90s, has previously received four Grammy nominations over the course of his career but never won.