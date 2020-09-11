Marion Cotillard boards ‘The Inventor’ voice cast

Washington: ‘La Vie en Rose’ actor Marion Cotillard has been roped in to join the voice cast of forthcoming stop-motion animated family feature ‘The Inventor’.

The 44-year-old actor will be joining the already decided cast — Daisy Ridley, Matt Berry, and Stephen Fry cited The Variety.

The upcoming movie written and directed by Jim Capobianco is about the life of Renaissance master Leonardo Da Vinci whose free-thinking ways clashed with Pope Leo X (Berry), who sent the inventor far from Rome to the more enlightened but reluctant French court of Francis I, his sister Marguerite (Ridley) and his mother Louise de Savoy (Cotillard).

Talking about Cotillard, the director said: “Marion’s exceptional talent, as Queen Louise of Savoy, a very French and complex character, a ruler over her family but not the kingdom, paired with Matt’s amazing voice and flamboyant personality will entertain children and adults alike.”

While speaking of Berry, Capobianco said, “Matt has such a great voice and is such a wonderful comedian, I’m confident he will bring his deep baritone voice and flamboyant personality to our beloved over-dramatic, over-sized Pope.”

However, the names of the rest of the cast are yet to be officially announced. The movie is currently under the pre-production stage and is expected to get released in 2023, cited Variety.

Source: ANI