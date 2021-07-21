Mariyamma custodial death: SI, two constables suspended from service

Hyderabad: A month after Dalit woman Mariyamma died in the custody of Yadadri’s Addagudur police, Rachakonda police commissioner on Wednesday souspended the station’s SI and two constables allegedly responsible for her death.

In a brief statement here, Mahesh Bhgawat said: “Sub-Inspector V. Maheshwar, Constables M. A. Rasheed Patel and P. Janaiah, who were placed under suspension, are dismissed from the service as per Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution and 25(2) of the TS Civil Services (Conduct) Rules.”

48-year-old Mariyamma, a native from Khammam’s Komatlagudem village, was booked by Addagudur police based on a complaint of theft by her employers, several reports mentioned. Mariyamma’s daughter Swapna and other family members alleged that she was tortured by police officials in custody, after being picked up by them in ‘plain clothes’.

The next morning, she was found collapsed at a police station and was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The incident took place on June 18.

The issue came into light after the Opposition parties, especially the Congress, amplifying the incident at various levels. A delegation of Congress leaders had also met chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to demand action.

Taking cognizance of the custodial death, Rachakonda police commissioner had placed the officers under suspension on June 22. After inquiry, KCR had offered a government job, ₹35 lakh ex gratia and house as compensation to the victim’s family.

Apart from the Rachakonda police’s inquiry, judicial probes ordered by the High Court and the District Collector too are under way, The Hindu mentioned in a report.