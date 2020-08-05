Mark Ruffalo shares picture covering face with handkerchief

Mark Ruffalo

Washington D.C.: With the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, American actor, producer Mark Ruffalo urged people to wear masks as he leads by an example and posts picture covering his face.

The actor also said that he wears a mask because he cares about other people around him.

The 52-year-old star put out a monochromatic picture of himself on Instagram wherein he exemplified to people that he is also covering his face, with a handkerchief tied on. In the picture shared by the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ star, Ruffalo has seen with his face covered a white handkerchief. It shielded his nose and mouth, as he looks into the camera.

Taking to the captions, the ‘Dark Waters’ star said that he wears a mask because he cares about people around himself. He wrote, “I #WearAMask because I care about other people around me. It’s that simple.” The actor also tagged Interiors photographers Pernille Loof and Thomas Loof,(who may have clicked the picture for the star).

Many celebrities including actors Miley Cyrus, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Jennifer Aniston have also commented on the need to wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Source: ANI
