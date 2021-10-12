Mark Zuckerberg no longer among top 5 richest persons in the world

By Sameer|   Updated: 12th October 2021 10:59 am IST
Sorry for the disruption, says Zuckerberg as FB, WhatsApp services return online
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

New Delhi: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is no longer among the top 5 richest persons in the world. Currently, he occupies the seventh spot on the list.

As per the Forbes billionaires list, last month, he was ranked fifth on the list. The current net worth of Zuckerberg is $116.5 billion.

The list of the top 10 richest persons in the world is as follows:

NameNet worthCountry
Elon Musk$203.5 billionUnited States
Jeff Bezos$189.5 billionUnited States
Bernard Arnault$176.0 billionFrance
Bill Gates$130.6 billionUnited States
Larry Ellison$124.1 billionUnited States
Larry Page$118.8 billionUnited States
Mark Zuckerberg$116.5 billionUnited States
Sergey Brin$114.5 billionUnited States
Warren Buffett$102.0 billionUnited States
Mukesh Ambani$101.3 billionIndia

Facebook whistleblower

Facebook which was founded in 2004 is the headlines after a former employee, Frances Haugen of the company blamed its “metrics” driven culture for hurting children, fueling hate, and walking away from ethical considerations because profits come first.

Haugen, testifying to the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, accused Facebook of intentionally walking away from fixing its broken algorithms that fuel some of the worst effects of addictive social media apps.

Mukesh Ambani back on list of top 10 richest persons in the world

Recently, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) Mukesh Ambani not only grabbed the spot on the list of top 10 richest persons in the world but also entered into a $100 billion club as his net worth reached $101.3 billion. Currently, he is the only Asian who is on the list.

The share price of RIL has crossed Rs. 2600-mark. Earlier, Live Mint quoted Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities saying that the share price may go up to Rs. 2700 in short term.

