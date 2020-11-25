Markets at fresh high, Sensex crosses 44,800

Mumbai: The Indian equity indices surged to new record highs on Wednesday in line with the positive global trend.



The BSE Sensex touched an all-time high of 44,825.32 and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange hit a record high of 13,145.85.



Around 9.25 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 44,788.02, higher by 265.00 points or 0.60 per cent from its previous close of 44,523.02.



It opened at 44,749.73 and the intra-day low so far was at 44,708.11 points.



The Nifty50 is trading at 13,131.85, higher by 76.70 points or 0.59 per cent from its previous close.



Hopes of a global recovery and positive development on the vaccine front against coronavirus have boosted the markets globally.



Healthy buying was witnessed in banking, finance, metal and oil and gas stocks.





Source: IANS