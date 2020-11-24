Markets in Bhopal to open till 8 p.m. amid Covid-19 surge

Bhopal, Nov 24 : A slew of measures have been taken in Bhopal to control the recent surge in coronavirus cases which include the closure of markets by 8 p.m. from November 24.

According to the order by the Bhopal District Magistrate, all shops, offices, business institutions in the city will be allowed to remain open till 8 p.m. and shut down from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. At the same time, all essential services such as industrial units, hospitals, medical shops will remain open till the prescribed timings.

However, restaurants, eateries and catering shops are permitted to operate till 10 p.m. following the prescribed Covid-19 protocols laid down by the state government. After 10 p.m. a ‘Night Curfew’ will be observed in Bhopal.

According to the Bhopal DM order, wedding-related events and programmes can be organised up to 10 p.m. under certain conditions complying with the M.P government’s order. But for solemnising wedding rituals after 10 p.m., a maximum of 30 persons will be allowed to attend. A maximum of 200 people would be allowed to attend outdoor marriage ceremonies while only 100 people can participate in the marriages organised at banquet/marriage halls.

