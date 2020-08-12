Markets open in red

By Mansoor Published: 12th August 2020 1:52 pm IST
sensex

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 38,321.13 points which were also the high point. The Sensex touched a low of 38,125.81 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 38,407.01 points.

The Sensex is trading at 38,257.08, down by 149.93 points or 0.39 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) also opened at the lower note.

Source: IANS
Categories
Business
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close