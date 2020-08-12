Markets open in red

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 38,321.13 points which were also the high point. The Sensex touched a low of 38,125.81 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 38,407.01 points.

The Sensex is trading at 38,257.08, down by 149.93 points or 0.39 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) also opened at the lower note.

Source: IANS