Markets open on positive note

Published: 7th December 2020 2:54 pm IST

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Monday opened on a positive note.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 44,099.92 points and touched a high of 45,172.09. The Sensex touched a low of 45,024.47 points.

The Sensex is trading at 45,144.54 points up by 64.99 points or 0.14 per cent from its Friday’s close at 45,079.55 points.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 13,264.85 points after closing at 13,258.55 points.

The Nifty is trading at 13,281.00 points in the morning.

