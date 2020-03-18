menu
search
18 Mar 2020, Wed
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

Markets open on a positive note Wednesday morning

Posted by Qayam Published: March 18, 2020, 10:24 am IST
Markets open on a positive note Wednesday morning
Siasat Daily AMP VersionAMP Version

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 30,968.84 points and touched a high of 31,101.77 points. The Sensex touched a low of 30,591.77 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 30,579.09 points.

The Sensex is trading at 30,585.95 points up by 6.86 points or 0.22 per cent at 9.35 a.m.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 9,088.45 points after closing at 8,967.05 points.

The Nifty is trading at 9,007.00 points in the morning.

Source: IANS
Topics:
Top Stories
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved