Marriage in COVID times: Kerala couple marry in hospital; bride dons PPE

Kerala: A couple in Kerala’s Alappuzha district on Sunday got married in the most unconventional style, representing the times we are living in–at a COVID-19 ward in a hospital.

Sarath Mon, the groom and Abhirami, the bride have been planning for a wedding since last year, but as the pandemic induced strict lockdown, they postponed the wedding to a further date. Sarat could not return from Qatar, where he was working.

Cut to 2021, when travel restrictions were relaxed Sarath returned to Kerala on March 22, tested negative. The wedding date was set for April 25 with only 50-70 people in invitation.

But, as luck would have it, only a few days before the wedding, Sarath and his mother experienced breathing trouble and were taken to Vandanam Medical College on April 21 where they got tested positive for coronavirus.

The families, however, decided against postponing the marriage ceremony for the second time. Instead, they went ahead to perform the wedding in the hospital ward itself where Sarath is admitted.

The marriage was conducted after taking confirmations and help from many politicians like NCP leader Thomas K Thomas, Alappuzha district Collector Alexander, MCH Superintendent and also the hospital superintendent, doctor Ravi Ramlal.

For the wedding, the bride Abhirami was seen donned in a personal protection kit (PPE). The pictures and videos have amused the internet.

The family also reportedly organized a wedding feast for all COVID-19 patients and staff in the ward.