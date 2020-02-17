Marriage is a pious obligation: Speakers of Du-Ba-Du stress

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Siasat Millat Fund organized 103rd Du-Ba-Du programme at S.A. Imperial Garden, Toli Chowki Yesterday.

Mr. Zaheeduddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily Supervised the programme.

Dr. Moin Ansari (USA), Fazil Zakaria (USA) and other attended the programme.

Mr. Zaheeuddin Ali Khan told the demand to organize such programmes in other states is increasing.

Mr. Moinuddin, President of Federation of Tolichowk colonies told that Siasat is not only a news paper but a movement which is engaged in resolving various issues of the community. Dr. Siyadat Ali stressed the need for the parents to finalize matrimonial alliances of their sons and daughters giving preference to good character.

Dr. Nazim Ali told that marriage is a pious obligation which should be performed when the boy and the girl attain marriageable age.

Shehnaaz, Shahna and other volunteers offered guidance to the parents.

There was a separate counter for physically challenged persons.

In all, 161 boys and 96 girls got registered.

Dr. Moin Ansari and Mr. Fazil Zakria congratulated. Mr. Zahid Ali Khan. Mr. Shahid Hussain conducted the programme.

Mr. Khalid Mohiuddin Asad prgramme coordinator proposed vote of thanks at the end of the programme.