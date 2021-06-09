Marriage to Nikhil Jain not legal, separated long back: Nusrat Jahan

Kolkata: In a surprise development, Trinamool Congress MP and actress Nusrat Jahan claimed on Wednesday that her marriage to Nikhil Jain was not valid in India and it was only a live-in relationship, adding that their separation happened long back.

Nusrat had reportedly got married to businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey in 2019. A reception was also held in Kolkata that was attended by celebrities and leading politicians.

In a detailed statement, the Trinamool MP from Basirhat said, “Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. Moreover, since it was an interfaith marriage, it required validation under the Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per the court of law, it is not a marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise.

“Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself. Thus, my actions must not be questioned based on ‘separation’, by the media or anybody I am not related to. The alleged marriage is not legal, valid and tenable; and thus, was not a marriage at all in the eye of law.”

The statement, however, has raised eyebrows because Nusrat had declared in her affidavit submitted to the Election Commission before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls that she was married.

“She has now announced that she was not married and was only in a live-in relationship. If I am not wrong, then she had announced that she was married in the affidavit filed before the elections. How can she do that? She is a people’s representative and she cannot make this kind of a wrong statement. This will raise questions and she will have to answer them,” said a senior lawyer of Calcutta High Court.

In the statement, Nusrat also said, “My visit to any place for business or for the purpose of leisure, should not concern anyone with whom I have separated. All my expenses have always been borne by me contrary to claims by ‘someone’.

“I would also state that I have solely borne the expenses for my sister’s education and my family’s well-being, from day one, as they have been my responsibility. I need not use or keep anyone’s Credit Card, which I am not related to anymore. This too can be backed up by evidence.”

Alleging that Jain had taken money from her bank account by accessing it illegally, besides holding back all the family jewellery, including her own hard-earned assets, the actress said, “Being ‘rich’ does not always give a man the right to act as a victim & belittle the woman alone, in this society. I have made my own identity by my sheer hard work; thus I would not allow anyone not related to me to share the limelight or a title or followers, based on my identity.”

Though Jain has denied commenting on the matter, sources in the Calcutta High Court said that he has already filed for an annulment of his ‘marriage’ with Nusrat in the high court and the case is likely to come up for hearing on June 20.