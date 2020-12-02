Martin Snedden elected new New Zealand Cricket chairman

Auckland, Dec 2 : Former Black Caps cricketer Martin Snedden has been elected as the new chairman for New Zealand Cricket. Snedden will fill the role vacated by Greg Barclay, who was required to stand down from the position after being elected chairman of the International Cricket Council.

Snedden, who played 25 Tests and 93 ODIs for the Black Caps, is a former chief executive of NZC and has served as the board member of the organisation from 1990-1992, 1999-2001 and again from 2013-present. He has vast experience in the business of sport, having held roles as chief executive of Rugby World Cup 2011, Duco Promotions, and Tourism Association NZ, as well as being a director of the World Masters Games 2017.

“I’d like to thank Greg for the outstanding direction and guidance he’s given the board since being elected as chair in 2016. It is a measure of the success he has overseen in this role that he has now been elected the ICC chair,” said Snedden.

“Equally, I’d like to thank my fellow NZC directors for their support. I know that, together with chief executive David White and his excellent management team, we’ll help lead the sport out of this global pandemic and embrace a strong a sustainable future,” he added.

He will now fill the role as NZC’s representative on the board of the ICC, a task with which he is very familiar, having been seconded to the role in 2013 and 2014 during Stuart Heal’s tenure, as well as being a member of the ICC chief executives committee from 2001-2007.

Snedden will immediately stand down from his role as consultant lead of the One Cricket project, a three-year initiative aimed at reviewing and improving the delivery of cricket throughout the country.

Source: IANS

