Martyr Col Sharma’s last rites to be performed in Jaipur

Jaipur: The mortal remains of Col Ashutosh Sharma of 21 Rashtriya Rifles who attained died fighting terrorists in J&K will be brought in Jaipur on Monday and his last rites will be performed here on Tuesday, said Army officials.

Col Sombit Ghosh, PRO Defence, Rajasthan said, “Col Sharma’s mortal remains will arrive in Jaipur on Monday evening and cremation will take place day on Tuesday.”

Col Sharma is survived by wife Pallavi Sharma and 12-year-old daughter Tamanna.

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma with wife.

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma with family.

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma with daughter.

His wife and daughter have been living in Rangoli Gardens Society situated in Vaishali Nagar while his elder brother with his family and mother are living in Jaisinghpura in Jaipur.

His wife Pallavi said, “I had last spoken to Col Sharma on May 1. Thereafter, he went for the operation. Last time, I had met him on February 28 in Udhampur. Thereafter, we had always spoken on phone,” she said.

She further said, “I am a proud wife as my husband sacrificed his life while protecting the nation. Will not shed tears on his martyrdom. It is an honour to be sacrificed for the country,” she said.

Speaking to media, his mother said, “I spoke to my son two days back. He had said that he will take me to Handwara. He called me from everywhere he was posted regularly,” she said.

His daughter said that the last time she spoke to him was on May 1. He told her “I would come back home soon after completing the operation.”

Col Sharma’s brother Piyush Sharma said, “My brother Ashutosh was a brave officer full of patriotism and valour. His body will reach Jaipur on Monday and his last rites will be performed here.”

Col Sharma hailed from Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh.

Piyush said, “Our village is in Bulandshahar. As our mother is elderly, we cannot go to the village over 400 kilometers away from Jaipur during lockdown and hence have decided to perform his last rites here.

Source: IANS

