Martyrdom anniversary of Umar Ibn al Khattab observed in Kashmir

Srinagar: Amid scorching heat, the martyrdom anniversary of Islamic caliph Umar ibn al Khattab was observed across Kashmir on Wednesday.

Thousands of devotees including men, women and children from across the valley thronged Hazratbal Srinagar, Jenab Sahib Soura, Asar Sharief Sheri Kailashpora besides Kabamarg Anantnag, Asar Sharief Peth-Muqaam Beerwah and Aham Sharief Bandipora Shrines.

On this occasion, holy relic, which is believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Muhammad was displayed after Zuhar prayers.

The holy relic will be displayed after every prayer on Wednesday.

Thousands of devotees offered Zuhar Prayers at Hazratbal Dargah in Srinagar on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Umar ibn al Khattab (Photo: Siasat.com/Muzamil Bhat)

Muslim devotees having a glimpse of holy relic which is believed to be a hair from the beard of prophet Muhammad on the eve of martyrdom anniversary of Umar ibn al Khattab (Photo: Siasat.com/Muzamil Bhat)

Thousands of devotees offered Zuhar Prayers at Hazratbal Dargah in Srinagar on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Islamic Caliph Umar ibn al Khattab (Photo: Siasat.com/Muzamil Bhat)

Muslim devotees having a glimpse of holy relic which is believed to be a hair from the beard of prophet Muhammad on the eve of martyrdom anniversary of Umar ibn al Khattab (Photo: Siasat.com/Muzamil Bhat)

Muslim devotees having a glimpse of holy relic which is believed to be a hair from the beard of prophet Muhammad on the eve of martyrdom anniversary of Umar ibn al Khattab (Photo: Siasat.com/Muzamil Bhat)

Martyrdom anniversary of Islamic Caliph Umar ibn al Khattab observed across Kashmir (Photo: Siasat.com/Muzamil Bhat)

Martyrdom anniversary of Islamic Caliph Umar ibn al Khattab observed across Kashmir (Photo: Siasat.com/Muzamil Bhat)

A woman is seen knotting a thread on the wall of Hazratbal Shrine.

(Photo: Siasat.com/Muzamil Bhat)

Martyrdom anniversary of Islamic Caliph Umar ibn al Khattab observed across Kashmir (Photo: Siasat.com/Muzamil Bhat)