Maruti Suzuki expands subscribe offer to Kochi

New Delhi, Feb 3 : Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday announced it has expanded its subscription programme to Kochi.

The company’s subscribe scheme cars are avaliable in eight other cities including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

Besides, the company has partnered with ALD Automotive India, the operational leasing and fleet management business line of the Societe Generale Group, for its subscription programme.

The company has also partnered with Orix Auto Infrastructure Services and Myles Automotive Technologies for the programme.

“A customer can opt from wide choices of WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki Arena and Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6 and S-Cross from Nexa,” the automobile manufacturer said in a statement.

“Additionally, the subscription plan is now available with varied mileage options of 10K, 15K, 20K and 25K km annually and 12, 24, 36 and 48-month tenures, which brings wide range of choices for customers.”

Accordingly, customers can pay an all-inclusive monthly subscription charge starting at Rs 12,513 for Wagon R and Rs 13,324 for Ignis in Kochi (including taxes) for tenure of 48 months.

The auto major has received over 15,500 enquiries under the unique initiative which allows a customer to use a brand-new car without actually owning it.

The customer only needs to pay an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers maintenance, 24×7 roadside assistance and insurance for the complete tenure.

