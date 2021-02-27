Maruti Suzuki exports 20L vehicles since 1986-87

New Delhi, Feb 27 : Automobile Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday said it has accomplished two million (20 lakh) vehicle exports.

Accordingly, Maruti Suzuki commenced export of vehicles in FY1986-87.

The company’s first large consignment of 500 cars was shipped to Hungary in September 1987.

In FY2012-13, the Company achieved the milestone of one-million exports.

“In the first million, more than 50 per cent of exports were undertaken to developed markets in Europe,” the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, Maruti Suzuki achieved the subsequent million in over eight years with special focus on emerging markets in Latin America, Africa and Asia regions.

“With concerted efforts, the Company has been able to gain sizeable share in markets like Chile, Indonesia, South Africa and Sri Lanka. Models such as Alto, Baleno, Dzire and Swift have emerged as popular choices in these markets.”

Currently, we export 14 models, nearly 150 variants, to over 100 countries.

In January this year, the Company started production and export of Suzuki’s celebrated compact off-roader Jimny from India.

“With India as a production base for Jimny, Suzuki aims to leverage Maruti

Suzuki’s global production stature.”

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.