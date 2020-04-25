Maruti Suzuki gets nod to commence production at Manesar plant

New Delhi: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki might commence production at its Manesar plant.

The development comes after the local administration gave its approval for the company to start the production at the unit with a limited number of employees.

“We request you to kindly wait for the official announcement on the subject from the company,” a Company statement said.

“The company will announce at an appropriate time.”

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.