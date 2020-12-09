Maruti Suzuki launches online car financing platform

New Delhi, Dec 9 : Auto major Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday launched ‘Smart Finance’ service to offer a comprehensive finance solution online.

“It aims to simplify and digitalise the customer’s car buying journey with a bouquet of financing options,” the company said in a statement.

“Undeterred by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company continues to invest in new technologies and systems to simplify the car buying journey and provide delight at each stage. This initiative strengthens the digitisation efforts and offers enormous flexibility to the customers.”

According to the company, the service will offer customers the convenience of a “one-stop-shop’ for their entire vehicle finance needs.

“The services include choosing the right finance partner, selecting the best suited loan product, completion of all the finance related formalities and disbursal of the loan, with just a few clicks.”

Besides, the platform provides customer with the ability to compare multiple scenarios for his car loan and make an informed choice of loan partner, loan tenure etc.

The company has currently partnered with eight financiers.

At present, the service is available for Nexa customers, but, will progressively be offered to Arena customers as well.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.