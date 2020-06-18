Maruti Suzuki ties up with IndusInd Bank for finance options

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday announced a collaboration with IndusInd Bank to arrange finance schemes for customers at a time when the automobile sector is witnessing falling sales due to economic slowdown amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

IndusInd Bank will offer a variety of finance options including low EMI scheme, step-up and balloon payment options and funding 100 per cent on-road price for the vehicles. The lender has a wide portfolio that can be customised for the needs of salaried, self-employed, agriculturists and businessmen.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India, said the schemes will ease the pressure on the immediate cash-flow of consumers. “This collaboration is aimed at providing support to our customers who might be facing liquidity crunch in the prevalent COVID-19 scenario,” he said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki has a dealer network of 3,086 showrooms across the country. IndusInd Bank has a network of more than 1,900 branches.

Source: ANI