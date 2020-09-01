Maruti Suzuki’s August total sales rises by over 17%

Maruti Suzuki's August total sales rises by over 17%

New Delhi, Sep 1 : Automobile major Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday reported a year-on-year rise of 17.1 per cent in total sales during August 2020.

Accordingly, the company’s total off-take increased to 1,24,624 units from 1,06,413 units sold during August 2019.

“This is a growth of 15.3 per cent over July 2020 and a 17.1 per cent over August 2019,” the company said in a statement.

The total sales include 1,15,325 units off-take in the domestic market and 1,379 units to other OEM.

“In addition, the company exported 7,920 units in August 2020, a drop of 15.3 per cent over August 2019,” the statement said.

“The company remains committed to the health, safety and well-being of all members across the value chain. All production and sales continue to take place fully consistent with all safety requirements for employees and customers.”

