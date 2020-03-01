Maruti Suzuki’s February sales at 1.47 lakh units down 1%

A+ A-

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday reported a 1.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its total sales in February at 1,47,110 units.

During the same period last year, the company had sold 1,48,682 units.

Its domestic sales last month declined by 3.6 per cent to 1,34,150 units, the company said in a regulatory filing. Exports during the period under review, on the other hand, rose by 7.1 per cent to 10,261 units .

“Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 1,47,110 units in February 2020. This includes 1,34,150 units in domestic market, 2,699 units of domestic OEM (original equipment manufacturer) sales and 10,261 units of exports,” the company said in its filing.

The company sold 1,33,702 passenger vehicles in India last month, against 1,36,912 units sold during the same period last month.

The sale of its light commercial vehicle — Super Carry — plunged over 79 per cent to 448 units from 2,188 units sold in February 2019.

During the financial year 2019-20 so far (April 2019-Feb 2020), the company has sold 14,79,505 units, which is 13.2 per cent lower than the sale of 17,04,373 units reported during the corresponding period of the last fiscal.