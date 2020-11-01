Maruti Suzuki’s Oct sales grow 19% to 1.8L units

New Delhi, Nov 1 : Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday reported an 18.9 per cent growth in its total sales for the month of October.

The company sold 1,82,448 units of vehicles last month, against 1,53,435 units sold in October 2019, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic sales of the company, including sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEM) stood at 1,72,862 units, 19.8 per cent higher on a year-on-year basis.

Maruti Suzuki sold 1,63,656 passenger vehicles in the country in October, 17.6 per cent higher.

Although cars in the mini segment, which includes Alto and S-Presso, witnessed a 0.3 per cent dip in sales at 28,462 units, the sales in the compact segment rose 26.6 per cent to 95,067 units.

Maruti’s compact segment includes the models — WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire and Tour S.

The sale of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry also grew 30.5 per cent 3,169 units last month.

The company’s exports also improved in October. It sold 9,586 units of vehicles overseas, higher by 4.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Source: IANS

