Marvel’s Avengers game lands on XboX, PlayStation & Stadia

Marvel's Avengers has a single-player story mode, but the game is meant to be played online with friends and the community, reports 9To5Google.

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: 5th September 2020 12:36 pm IST

San Francisco: Marvel’s Avengers by Square Enix has been officially released with some editions on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Google’s Stadia cloud-gaming platform.

Marvel’s Avengers has a single-player story mode, but the game is meant to be played online with friends and the community, reports 9To5Google.

Square Enix

Square Enix has been building up excitement for its Avengers game for over a year now, and the title has been highly anticipated by fans as one of 2020’s biggest games.

A key difference between Stadia and other platforms that have early access is the lack of a requirement to buy the game via pre-order. Early access also comes with the Marvel Legacy outfits.

READ:  Three ultras killed in JK encounter

Stadia Pro members received five new games for free with Stadia Pro last month.

These new games are Strange Brigade, Kona, Metro 2033 Redux, Just Shapes And Beats as well as Rock of Ages 3: Make And Break.

Source: IANS
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close