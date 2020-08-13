Masaba on sharing screen with mom Neena Gupta: It’s quite an experience

By News Desk 1 Published: 13th August 2020 6:44 pm IST
Mumbai, Aug 13 : Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has opened up on working with her mother, actress Neena Gupta, in an upcoming series.

The scripted series “Masaba Masaba” will go live on August 28, and mother and daughter will play their fictionalised versions on the show.

“Mom and I are playing fictionalised characters of ourselves in ‘Masaba Masaba’. The series is a slice of our lives, reliving key moments, even though fictionalised, took me down memory lane. Sharing screen space with mom was quite an experience,” Masaba said.

She promised that the series will be “packed with a combination of laughter, tears, struggles and inspiration that I’m hoping will resonate with women around the globe”.

Based on real-life moments from Masaba’s life, the Netflix series follows her background, the diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray into the dating world.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

