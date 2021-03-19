Masjid al Nabawi authorities announce Ramadan 2021 plan

Madinah: Ahead of Ramadan, the management of Masjid al-Nabawi on Thursday announced the schedule of plans for worshippers in Ramadan 1442 (the year according to the Islamic lunar calendar).

Sheikh Professor Dr Abdul-Rahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais today spoke about the plans and said Masjid Al Nabawi will close half an hour after the Taraweeh prayer and will reopen two hours before the Fajr prayers except for the last ten days of Ramadan when it will be open 24/7.

The total capacity of worshippers in Ramadan will be 60,000 worshippers at one time under social distancing measures (inside and outside the masjid).

Praying in the Rawdah will be reserved for Imams, workers, and funeral attendees.

Plans for Iftar and Itikaf will be announced in the coming days after recommendations from the Ministry of Health.

Last Ramadan, Saudi Arabia had suspended the holding of Taraweeh prayers at the two mosques Masjid al-Haram, Makkah and Masjid al Nabawi, Madinah in a bid to curb the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

Every year thousands of Muslims spend the holy month of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia offering Taraweeh (special prayers during the night) and Tahajjud prayers in Masjid al Haram, Makkah and in Masjid-e-Nabawi, Madinah.

The capacity of the entire Prophet’s Mosque before the Corona pandemic, with its roof and squares, was (350,000) worshipers except for the occasional southern square, and the new western square accommodates (96,000) worshipers.