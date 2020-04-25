Masjid imam beaten in Ghatkesar in the presence of cops

Hyderabad: Despite tiring times due to coronavirus outbreak, some trouble makers do not stop from committing hate crimes and targeting Muslims. Sometimes they use social media to target Muslims while sometimes they make physical attacks on them.

In a fresh incident, terrorists attacked an imam of a Masjid in Ghatkesar. They beat him right before the eyes of policemen. They also made a video of the incident and made it viral through TikTok.

According to sources, Hafiz Abdul Aleem who is an imam of a Masjid in Secunderabad was taking beef to his house along with a relative. A gang of trouble makers stopped him and searched his vehicle. After finding beef they beat him. Not only this, they called police and abused and assaulted imam in the presence of police.

Hafiz Abdul Aleem and his relative were handed over to the police. Police registered a case.

The question arises who permitted the cow vigilantes to target citizens and assault them in the presence of police.

It must be recalled that recently baton-wielding RRS volunteers were found manning checkpoints and checking the documents of the commuters.

Source: Siasat news

