Mass looting in Chicago; police, looters exchange gunfire

Chicago: Crowds swarmed Chicago’s luxury commercial district early Monday and looted stores, smashed windows and clashed with officers for hours. Chicago police exchanged gunfire with them and arrested more than 100 people.

More than 100 people were arrested after crowds looted stores and clashed with police in and around Chicago's luxury commercial district https://t.co/PgDCIo77AV pic.twitter.com/PCyTTsertV — Reuters (@Reuters) August 11, 2020

While the Police Superintendent David Brown called the outbreak “pure criminality”, the Mayor Lori Lightfoot ruled out “righteous uprising” in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25. During a press conference Brown said the protest was not an organized one. Rather this was an incident of pure criminality, he said.

There is a false rumor on social media that police officers killed a 15-year-old on Sunday. Here are the facts:

– Officers responded to 911 calls about an armed man in Englewood

– A 20-year-old suspect fired at officers, gunfire was exchanged

– The suspect is in stable condition — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) August 10, 2020

However, according to the Guardian, the unrest followed protests after a man was shot by police on the south side of the city.

The incident resulted in the injury of at least 13 officers, a security guard and a civilian.

People fled stores with arms full of goods.