Mass looting in Chicago; police, looters exchange gunfire

Chicago: Crowds swarmed Chicago’s luxury commercial district early Monday and looted stores, smashed windows and clashed with officers for hours. Chicago police exchanged gunfire with them and arrested more than 100 people.
While the Police Superintendent David Brown called the outbreak “pure criminality”, the Mayor Lori Lightfoot ruled out “righteous uprising” in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25. During a press conference Brown said the protest was not an organized one. Rather this was an incident of pure criminality, he said.
However, according to the Guardian, the unrest followed protests after a man was shot by police on the south side of the city.
The incident resulted in the injury of at least 13 officers, a security guard and a civilian.
People fled stores with arms full of goods.