Mass marriages conducted in Gulbarga

By News Desk|   Published: 3rd March 2021 10:57 am IST
marriage
Representational Photo

Gulbarga: Jashn Shaik Deccan conducted mass marriages in Dargah Shaik Deccan in Gulbarga. Hazrat Shaik Shah Muhammad Tajuddin Junaidi who is the Sajjada Nasheen (Chief Custodian) of the Shaik Deccan Dargah Gulbarga and Dr.Shaik Shah Muhammad Afzaluddin Junaidi Siraj Baba presided over the function.

People who rendered their services whole heartedly to the Dargah were given awards of appreciation by the Dargah officials. Syed Khaja Hussain Babar was one of the awardees who were presented with a shawl and a momentus for his excellent services to the dargah.

On this occasion, advocate Shaik Shah Wahajuddin Junaidi was also present.

