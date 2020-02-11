Mass molestation: Celebs react to horrific incident at Gargi

A+ A-

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities to took to social media to react to the alleged sexual molestation during the annual cultural fest at Delhi University’s all-women Gargi College last week.

The students of the women’s College, affiliated to Delhi University and situated in the South Delhi, had alleged that on February 6 “drunken men” — said to be pro-CAA demonstrators reportedly entered college and manhandled, molested and sexually assaulted the students.

In a series of tweets, Richa Chadha expressed disappointment and anger towards the incident.

She wrote, “This is the last straw!If women can’t even be safe inside their college,then stop pretending like you care about them,their freedom/education. This is a horrifying account of a teacher from #GargiCollege.Who is to blame for making these goons feel bigger than the law?”

This must be what Frankenstein was about. Female students were groped at JNU, Jamia too… cctvs were broken. At #GargiCollege , the goons just proved that they never needed a reason. It was never about ideology.

Mass molestation in #GargiCollege What the hell is going on ?? This is where I studied…. Makes me so sick and angry! Why can't we protect our daughters ? Why can't we protect our students in this country??

Veere Di Wedding actress Swara Bhasker too expressed her utter disbelief, sharing, “What the hell is going on in #Delhi Madness & depravity in Gargi College!?!? #Shameful.”

What the hell is going on in #Delhi

The Delhi Police has registered a first information report in the case regarding the incident.

Students of Gargi College have said that this was not the first time they faced harassment during their college fest but similar incidents took place last year too during the fest.

Meanwhile, both the National Commission of Women (NCW) and Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) visited the college campus on Monday and met the students.

The DCW also summoned the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and the Principal of Gargi College, asking them to personally appear before it at 2 p.m. on February 13.

The Gargi College was established in 1967 and has currently been awarded Grade-‘A’ by NAAC. It has about 4,000 students on its rolls.