Mass suicide in Jaipur, 4 of jeweller’s family found hanging

Jaipur, Sep 19 : In a shocking incident, the bodies of four members of a jeweller’s family – a man, his wife and their two children – were found hanging at their residence in Jaipur on Saturday, said police officials.

The deceased were identified as Yashwant Soni (47) and Mamta Soni (40) while their children were identified as Bharat Soni (17) and Ajit Soni (20). While their sons’ hands and feet were tied with a rope, the eyes of Mamta Soni were covered with a cloth.

Relatives of the deceased told police that the family was under financial stress.

Soni owned a jewellery shop each in Jaipur and Alwar. A woman with a few people reportedly had come to their house on Friday night demanding money she had lent them. Soni said he would pay the amount once his house and shop are sold, said sources.

Soni was also trying to sell his house and shop since long, they informed.

Additional SP Manoj Chaudhary said that the deceased was into jewellery business and had borrowed money on interest by a few people who were harassing them.

Police have detained a few people and are investigating the case, he said.

The police said that Yashwant Soni’s brother informed them about the incident, adding that preliminary investigation has revealed that the family members were under “stress for a long time because of a financial dispute”.

The forensic team reached the spot to collect the evidence and the bodies will be sent for post-mortem after their coronavirus tests are done.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.