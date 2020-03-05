Massage and SPA centres raided in Hyderabad

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Task Force police have raided six massage centres and spas across city. The operation was carried out in SR Nagar, Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills on Wednesday night.

Police apprehended 28 persons, including managers of the centres and customers, were caught during the raid.

DCP Task force informed that the management of the body massage centres and spa were promoting cross-body massage at their centres. They were collecting between Rs 1500 and Rs 4000 for the service and employing young women from North East, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. On a tip off, the raids were conducted by two teams of the Task Force. Those caught were handed over to the local police for further action.