Massive fire at a chemical factory in Vapi GIDC, Gujarat

Valsad: A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Vapi city of Valsad district in Gujarat on Saturday afternoon. More than eight fire tenders are on the spot.

Even during the monsoon, fire incidents are on the rise. A fire broke out at a chemical company in Vapi GIDC. So there was an atmosphere of fear in the surrounding areas. Chemical drums exploded. So the chemical smoke rose high into the sky, which could be seen from a distance of one kilometre. Fear spread among the people who believed that a massive tragedy had taken place. However, the fire has been brought under control by the fire brigade, and cooling operations have been started. No casualties reported in the entire fire accident.

A massive fire broke out after the blast

A fire broke out at a chemical company called Shakti Bio next to Padam Plastic in Vapi GIDC. There was also a blast with the fire, and it spread rapidly in the chemical. As soon as the fire started, an atmosphere of great fear spread among the people around. Vapi fire brigade rushed to the spot and started cooling the fire as soon as the fire was reported.

Presumption of fire from short circuit

Fire Brigade in-charge S.S. Patel said it was initially reported that a short circuit could have caused the fire. The company was still 10 per cent operational. Employees left after the fire. A chemical blast after a fire can cause further damage. The fire is currently under control. Cooling operations have also been carried out. No casualties were reported. Selvas and surrounding teams, including Vapi, were called to the spot to put out the blaze.

