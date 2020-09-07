Massive fire outbreak at a wholesale Kirana store in LB Nagar

By Nihad Amani Published: 7th September 2020 8:09 am IST

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a wholesale Kirana store near the ward office under LB Nagar police station limits on Sunday.

 As per the reports short circuit is supposedly the reason behind the fire. No casualties have been reported. A cloud of thick smoke engulfed the area which caused panic among the people.

The fire spread quickly causing major damage to the shop owner. All the material at the store has been completely gutted. Locals alerted the firefighters who rushed to the spot and are putting out the fire.

A major property loss has been incurred. Based on the complaint by the store owner, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. No casualty has been reported.  

