Massive protest against Waseem Rizvi held in old city, effigy burnt

Hyderabad: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) along with the local public on Friday held a massive protest in the old city against the former Shia Wakf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi.

After performing Friday prayers scores of public gathered at Bada Bazaar at Yakutpura and a protest rally was taken out till Dabeerpura Darwaza. The rally was headed by JAC convenor and president Tahreek Muslim Shabban Mohammed Mushtaq Malik.

The protesters shouted slogans and demanded Rizvi to be punished with stringent laws since he had indulged in blasphemy. The contents of the book and the objectionable statements have been made with a view to outrage the religious sentiments of the community.

The protestors burnt the effigy of Waseem Rizvi and demanded punishment.

He had written a book in Hindi vilifying Prophet Mohammed, religion Islam and the Muslims the protestors alleged. There has been a deliberate attempt by Wasim Rizvi to disturb the peace and tranquility.