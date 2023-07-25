Massive traffic congestion as heavy downpour recorded in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: As Telangana reels under heavy rain spells, the Velpur area in Nizamabad district recorded 46.3 cm rainfall on Tuesday (July 25) owing to which the Armoor-Bheemgal road was flooded leading to a massive traffic jam on.

The district witnessed nearly six hours of continuous downpours, marking the highest rainfall in the state. Flood water entered the police station, tahsildar office and Rythu Vedika.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alerts (heavy to very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall) for four districts namely Nizamabad, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanmakonda.

Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal, Vikharabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mehboobnagar, Nagarkurnol, Siddipet, Jangaon, Rajanna Sircilla, and Karimnagar may experience heavy rainfall at times.

For Hyderabad, the department has issued an orange alert for today (July 25), forecasting that all six zones – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – will experience moderate rainfall. Intense spells of rainfall in the city have also been predicted.

The weather department has issued a red alert for Hyderabad for July 26 and 27.

In the past 24 hours, Nizamabad recorded the highest rainfall of 464 mm. In Hyderabad, Charminar reported heavy rainfall of 79 mm, as reported by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

In light of the rainfall forecasts, it is strongly advised that residents take necessary precautions and plan their travel accordingly.