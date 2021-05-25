‘Masterstroke’: Netizens recommend this book on Modi for everyone

As India enters the eighth year into Narendra Modi-led rule on Wednesday, there is a lot to reflect upon. Of his accomplishments, leadership and stride. Even if we don’t, the internet will force us.

But netizens today recommended an insightful reading on Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled “Masterstroke: 420 secrets that helped PM in India’s employment growth!” Written by an anonymous ‘Berozgar Bhakt’, this book lists all the things that Modi did to increase employment among Indians.

And the ‘Berozgar’ is employed too!

The book’s description reads, “How a great leader helped a struggling nation to emerge glorious in the war against COVID-19 and walk down the path of prosperity.” Netizens called it a read of the year.

Have a look at the positive reviews; all of them rated 5-star.

More about the book

The book, published by a reddit user, is obviously for sarcastic purposes. But, no one expected the 56-page book to be completely blank.

And to top it off, Amazon approved it for self-publishing on its platform! The book also cost 56 rupees.

Someone has published a book on Amazon titled Masterstroke with 56 empty pages. Amazon has approved it. pic.twitter.com/UkJPLJX4mF — PS (@D10SPS) May 25, 2021

Unfortunately, you cannot read the book anymore. It has been taken down by the platform, leaving true fans disappointed.

Oh no! Has the #MasterStroke book been removed from @KindleIndia store?? Suddenly can’t find it! 😭 it’s the best book of the year. Please don’t take it away! — That squirrel (@anjusabu) May 25, 2021

The atma-nirbharta did not work, afterall.