‘Masterstroke’: Netizens recommend this book on Modi for everyone

As India enters the eighth year into Narendra Modi-led rule on Wednesday, there is a lot to reflect upon. Of his accomplishments, leadership and stride. Even if we don’t, the internet will force us.
But netizens today recommended an insightful reading on Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled “Masterstroke: 420 secrets that helped PM in India’s employment growth!” Written by an anonymous ‘Berozgar Bhakt’, this book lists all the things that Modi did to increase employment among Indians.
And the ‘Berozgar’ is employed too!
The book’s description reads, “How a great leader helped a struggling nation to emerge glorious in the war against COVID-19 and walk down the path of prosperity.” Netizens called it a read of the year.
Have a look at the positive reviews; all of them rated 5-star.
More about the book
The book, published by a reddit user, is obviously for sarcastic purposes. But, no one expected the 56-page book to be completely blank.
And to top it off, Amazon approved it for self-publishing on its platform! The book also cost 56 rupees.
Unfortunately, you cannot read the book anymore. It has been taken down by the platform, leaving true fans disappointed.
The atma-nirbharta did not work, afterall.