Match-fixing row: Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at PCB

New Delhi: Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not taking serious action against people who get themselves involved in match-fixing.

He also asked that why doesn’t the country bring in a legislation to criminalise match-fixing. His remarks came a day after Umar Akmal was given a three-year ban for not reporting a match-fixing offer.

As match-fixing continues to bother Pakistan cricket, former players in the country have raised their voice to ask for legislation, criminalising match-fixing.

“Why cannot you make match-fixing a criminal offence in Pakistan? You can give a jail term or seize the offenders’ property, it will put fear in people, the PCB and their legal team are being incompetent, why there is no legislation to criminalise match-fixing,” Akhtar said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

“Now there are people who are asking PCB to bring in legislation to criminalise match-fixing. I want to ask those people what did you do when you held positions in the PCB. There is an urgent of bringing such a law and this can only be done in the national assembly,” he added.

Akhtar also slammed Mohammad Amir for turning his back on Pakistan Cricket.

Amir was caught in a spot-fixing scandal in 2010, but the pacer made a comeback for Pakistan. Akhtar slammed the PCB first for not setting the right examples and then said Amir did not repay the country back as he decided to turn his back on Test cricket.

“Why did you bring back Mohammad Amir? Why there are different guidelines for different players? You tried to make Amir a star, you bypassed all guidelines, and what did Amir do? He said I won’t play Test cricket, there you go,” Akhtar said.

Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan on Monday announced the decision to ban Akmal for three years.

“Akmal was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents.

Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads: “Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in corrupt conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code”.

Akmal had been provisionally suspended on February 20 and was issued the notice of charge on March 17. The PCB formally charged Akmal with two breaches of its anti-corruption code for two unrelated incidents on March 20.

The suspension came after alleged misconduct involving the cricketer during a fitness test. Akmal allegedly misbehaved with a staff member after a failed fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Source: ANI

