Match officials named for West indies-Sri Lanka series

St John’s (Antigua), March 3 : Cricket West Indies (CWI), on behalf of the International Cricket Council (ICC), on Wednesday announced an all-West Indian team of match officials for the upcoming series against visitors Sri Lanka.

The two teams will play all three formats, starting with the CG Insurance T20 Internationals which begins on Wednesday night at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG).

Former West Indies Test captain Sir Richie Richardson will be the ICC Match Referee for all matches to be played at CCG and the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS) in Antigua.

The team of match officials will comprise Joel Wilson, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, as well as Gregory Brathwaite, Nigel Duguid, Leslie Reifer junior and Patrick Gustard, who are all members of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Umpires.

The Test series will have special significance for Wilson and Brathwaite. Wilson will stand in his first Test match in the Caribbean. He has so far officiated in 19 Tests, 66 ODIs and 26 T20Is. Brathwaite will stand in his first Test match. He has so far officiated in 44 ODIs and 28 T20Is.

Due to the logistical challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, all match officials will be from the West Indies due to the ICC temporarily permitting appointment of locally-based match officials from the Emirates Elite Panel of Match Officials and the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Officials.

“We have worked over the years to improve the standard of cricket in all areas. It is a just reward for the match officials to be recognised for their hard work by being a part of an all-West Indian match officials team. Everyone at CWI is really happy that they have the opportunity to showcase their skills and we wish them all the very best during the series,” said Roland Holder, CWI’s Senior Manager of Cricket Operations.

Match official appointments (Coolidge Cricket Ground, CCG, and Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, SVRS):

March 3: 1st CG Insurance T20I at CCG

On field umpires: Gregory Brathwaite, Nigel Duguid

Television umpire: Leslie Reifer Jr.

Fourth umpire: Patrick Gustard

Match referee: Sir Richie Richardson

March 5: 2nd CG Insurance T20I at CCG

On field umpires: Nigel Duguid, Leslie Reifer Jr.

Television umpire: Gregory Brathwaite

Fourth umpire: Patrick Gustard

Match referee: Sir Richie Richardson

March 7: 3rd CG Insurance T20I at CCG

On field umpires: Patrick Gustard, Joel Wilson

Television umpire: Gregory Brathwaite

Fourth umpire: Nigel Duguid

Match referee: Sir Richie Richardson

March 10: 1st CG Insurance ODI at SVRS

On field umpires: Joel Wilson, Gregory Brathwaite

Television umpire: Nigel Duguid

Fourth umpire: Leslie Reifer Jr.

Match referee: Sir Richie Richardson

March 12: 2nd CG Insurance ODI at SVRS

On field umpires: Joel Wilson, Nigel Duguid

Television umpire: Gregory Brathwaite

Fourth umpire: Leslie Reifer Jr.

Match referee: Sir Richie Richardson

March 14: 3rd CG Insurance ODI at SVRS

On field umpires: Joel Wilson, Leslie Reifer Jr.

Television umpire: Gregory Brathwaite

Fourth umpire: Nigel Duguid

Match referee: Sir Richie Richardson

March 21-25: 1st Test at SVRS

On field umpires: Joel Wilson, Gregory Brathwaite

Television umpire: Nigel Duguid

Fourth umpire: Leslie Reifer Jr.

Match referee: Sir Richie Richardson

March 29 to April 2: 2nd Test at SVRS

On field umpires: Joel Wilson, Gregory Brathwaite

Television umpire: Nigel Duguid

Fourth umpire: Leslie Reifer Jr.

Match referee: Sir Richie Richardson

