Maternal deaths declined in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana state which is continuously trying to improve healthcare services has seen a decline in maternal deaths in 2017-19.

As per the special bulletin on maternal mortality in India 2017-19, the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has fallen down to 56.

Sharing the report, Harish Rao tweeted that the MMR dropped from 92 to 56. He also wrote, “KCR Kit flagship program has been instrumental in this regard”.

From 92 to 56 – our Maternal Mortality Rate defines our devotion towards our people. We rank 3rd in the India after Kerala & Maharashtra. #KCRKit flagship program has been instrumental in this regard. pic.twitter.com/HScoy6BmrG — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@trsharish) March 11, 2022

According to the Sample Registration System (SRS) report by the Registrar General of India (RGI), the MMR of the state was 81 in SRS 2014-16, 76 in SRS 2015-17, and 63 in SRS 2016-18.

It shows that the number of maternal deaths in Telangana is declining continuously.

India’s MMR

The Maternal Mortality Ratio of entire India has also dropped. It has reduced from 130 in SRS 2014-16 to 103 in SRS 2017-19.

Among all states in the country, Kerala has recorded the least number of maternal deaths. Its MMR is 30.

Second and third least maternal deaths have been recorded by Maharashtra and Telangana respectively.

What is Maternal Mortality Ratio?

It is the number of maternal deaths during a given time period per one lakh live births during the same time period.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), maternal death is the death of a woman while she was pregnant or within 42 days of termination of pregnancy. However, the definition does not include deaths due to accidental or incidental causes.