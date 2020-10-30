Maternity styles that Kareena Kapoor Khan sported so far, see pics

Mumbai: Bollywood’s stunning diva and Pataudi princess Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fashion is undoubtedly flawless. Ever Since she announced the good news of welcoming her second baby, she has been giving some serious fashion goals to mommies-to-be with her on-trend pregnancy style

Back then, many mothers took cues from Kareena for maternity wear, when the actress sported outfits that were worth admiring.

Kareena Kapoor Khan believes in staying active rather than just sitting at home. Over a past few weeks, we saw Bebo everywhere, from movie sets to lunch get-togethers with her besties, and in true Kareena style, she manages to find a must-see maternity outfit for every event.

Here’s looking back at her best maternity fashion moments so far as the star has updated her maternity wardrobe with must-have co-ord sets, designers maxis and youthful jumpsuits that you must see.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Maternity Style Files









Image Source: Instagram & Twitter

The 40-year-old actor, who is mother to three-year-old Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, announced her second pregnancy with husband Saif Ali Khan earlier in August. However, the news of pregnancy did not come in the way of her acting career.





Kareena Kapoor Khan finished the last shooting schedule for her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha in October which is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic movie Forrest Gump. She was last seen in Good Newzz alongside Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.



Not only this, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also portray the Mughal princess Jahanara Begum in Karan Johar’s directorial venture Takht, a historical drama featuring an ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt