Mathura: BJP MLA, four members of family test COVID positive

The MLA said he had taken all precautions during the drive.

By Mansoor Published: 20th September 2020 11:48 pm IST
Weekend lockdown comes into force in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh
Coronavirus

Mathura: BJP’s Baldev MLA Pooran Prakash and four members of his family were found infected with coronavirus during random testing, an official said here on Sunday.

Coronavirus rapid response team in-charge Dr. Bhudev Singh said the MLA, his wife Pushpa Prakash, and three other members of their family tested positive for coronavirus.

They have been kept in home isolation under the supervision of doctors, he said, adding that they were found infected with the infection during random testing.

I had participated in a cleanliness drive in my constituency for over four hours on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MLA said prior to going for home isolation.

READ:  K'taka doctors asked to call off strike amid Covid crisis

The MLA said he had taken all precautions during the drive.

Meanwhile, District information Officer Vinod Kumar Sharma said two people died while 65 more tested positive for coronavirus in the district, taking the fatality count to 73 and infection numbers to 3,591.

He said 77 people recovered from coronavirus in the district since Saturday evening. Till now, 2,629 people have recovered from the infection in the district, the official said.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close