Mathura district admin to establish paid quarantine centres

Mathura: The Mathura district administration has been asked to establish paid quarantine centres in the city, an official said.

“These centres would have better food and lodging facilities,” Agra Division Commissioner Anil Kumar said.

Block development officers and police circle officers have been given the responsibility of forming new observation committees to keep a vigil in containment zones in the city, he said.

In a meeting with district level officers, Kumar was apprised of the details of seven coronavirus cases detected on Tuesday.

At present, there are a total of 71 COVID-19 cases in the city.

While there are 23 active cases, 44 people have recovered from the disease so far, Kumar said.

The number of fatalities due to the virus stands at four.

A total of 3,033 samples have been tested for coronavirus so far and reports of 2,807 came negative, the official said.

Source: PTI

